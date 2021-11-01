Bendrovių katalogas
Peapod Digital Labs
Peapod Digital Labs Atlyginimai

Peapod Digital Labs atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $89,550 bendros metinės kompensacijos Verslo plėtra žemiausiame taške iki $233,750 Produkto vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Peapod Digital Labs. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 8/26/2025

$160K

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $132K
Produkto vadovas
Median $234K
Produkto dizaineris
Median $140K

Verslo plėtra
$89.6K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$138K
Rinkodaros operacijos
$130K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$162K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Peapod Digital Labs gauna Produkto vadovas su metine bendra kompensacija $233,750. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Peapod Digital Labs yra $138,067.

