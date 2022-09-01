Bendrovių katalogas
Payscale
Payscale Atlyginimai

Payscale atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $80,400 bendros metinės kompensacijos Pardavimai žemiausiame taške iki $193,463 Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Payscale. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/13/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $118K
Štabo vadovas
$151K
Rinkodara
$155K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

87 23
Produkto vadovas
Median $121K
Pardavimai
$80.4K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
$193K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
Median $175K
Sprendimų architektas
$160K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Payscale gauna Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $193,463. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Payscale yra $153,425.

