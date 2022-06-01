Bendrovių katalogas
Parker Hannifin
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę
Svarbiausi įžvalgos
  • Pasidalinkite kažkuo unikaliu apie Parker Hannifin, kas gali būti naudinga kitiems (pvz., pokalbio patarimai, komandų pasirinkimas, unikali kultūra ir pan.).
    • Apie

    Parker Hannifin is the world's leading diversified manufacturer of motion.The company's products are vital to virtually everything that moves or requires control, including the manufacture and processing of raw materials, durable goods, infrastructure development and all forms of transport. Key technology areas are aerospace, climate control, electromechanical, filtration, fluid and gas handling, hydraulics, pneumatics, process control, sealing and shielding and human motion. Traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PH,"​ Parker is strategically diversified, value-driven and well positioned for global growth as the industry consolidator and supplier of choice.Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow.

    parker.com
    Svetainė
    1917
    Įkūrimo metai
    7,100
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    $10B+
    Numatomas pajamų
    Būstinė

    Gaukite patvirtintus atlyginimus į savo el. paštą

    Prenumeruokite patvirtintus pasiūlymus.El. paštu gausite išsamų kompensacijų detalių suskirstymą. Sužinoti daugiau

    Šis tinklalapis apsaugotas reCAPTCHA ir Google Privatumo politikos ir Paslaugų teikimo sąlygų taikymas.

    Rekomenduojami darbai

      Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Parker Hannifin

    Susijusios bendrovės

    • Emerson
    • The Timken Company
    • DuPont
    • Flowserve
    • Leidos
    • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

    Kiti ištekliai