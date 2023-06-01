Bendrovių katalogas
Oregon Venture Fund
Dirbate čia?
Svarbiausi įžvalgos
  • Pasidalinkite kažkuo unikaliu apie Oregon Venture Fund, kas gali būti naudinga kitiems (pvz., pokalbio patarimai, komandų pasirinkimas, unikali kultūra ir pan.).
    • Apie

    Oregon Venture Fund is a successful venture capital fund that invests $15-20 million annually in promising startups and growth companies in Oregon and Southern Washington. It has created over 4,200 jobs and is backed by leaders in Oregon's business, technology, and entrepreneurial communities. Its largest investors include the State of Oregon, Oregon Community Foundation, and Meyer Memorial Trust. OVF launched Oregon Venture Fund XII in 2018 to accommodate additional institutional investors and family offices.

    https://oregonventurefund.com
    Svetainė
    2007
    Įkūrimo metai
    124
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    $10M-$50M
    Numatomas pajamų
    Būstinė

