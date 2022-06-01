Bendrovių katalogas
OneMagnify
OneMagnify Atlyginimai

OneMagnify atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $69,650 bendros metinės kompensacijos Duomenų analitikas žemiausiame taške iki $115,000 Duomenų mokslininkas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų OneMagnify. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/28/2025

Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $115K
Verslo analitikas
$106K
Duomenų analitikas
$69.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
$106K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą OneMagnify gauna Duomenų mokslininkas su metine bendra kompensacija $115,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija OneMagnify yra $106,149.

