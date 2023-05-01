Bendrovių katalogas
NiSource
    NiSource Inc. is a regulated natural gas and electric utility company that distributes natural gas to customers in northern Indiana and several other states, as well as generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to customers in northern Indiana. The company operates coal-fired electric generating stations, combined cycle gas turbines, natural gas generating units, hydro generating plants, and wind generating units. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

    http://www.nisource.com
    Svetainė
    1912
    Įkūrimo metai
    7,272
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    $1B-$10B
    Numatomas pajamų
    Būstinė

