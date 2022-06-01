Bendrovių katalogas
NielsenIQ
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę

NielsenIQ Atlyginimai

NielsenIQ atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $15,060 bendros metinės kompensacijos Programinės įrangos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $393,838 Pardavimai aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų NielsenIQ. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $15.1K

Pilno ciklo programinės įrangos inžinierius

Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $132K
Produkto vadovas
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Sprendimų architektas
Median $24.3K
Verslo plėtra
$95.8K
Klientų aptarnavimas
$24.4K
Klientų sėkmė
$72.8K
Duomenų analitikas
$21.8K
Duomenų mokslo vadovas
$154K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT)
$101K
Valdymo konsultantas
$97.5K
Rinkodara
$75.3K
Produkto dizaineris
$147K
Programų vadovas
$56.6K
Projektų vadovas
$101K
Pardavimai
$394K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
$52K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$152K
Techninių programų vadovas
$56.9K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą NielsenIQ gauna Pardavimai at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $393,838. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija NielsenIQ yra $95,787.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų NielsenIQ

Susijusios bendrovės

  • Allvue Systems
  • CloudBees
  • Bounteous
  • Fyber
  • Skupos
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/nielseniq/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.