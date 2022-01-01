Bendrovių katalogas
Nelnet
Nelnet Atlyginimai

Nelnet atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $60,000 bendros metinės kompensacijos Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT) žemiausiame taške iki $146,000 Sprendimų architektas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Nelnet. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/27/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $103K

Pilno ciklo programinės įrangos inžinierius

Sprendimų architektas
Median $146K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
Median $83.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT)
Median $60K
Produkto dizaineris
$90.7K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$119K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Nelnet gauna Sprendimų architektas su metine bendra kompensacija $146,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Nelnet yra $96,576.

Kiti ištekliai

