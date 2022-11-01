Bendrovių katalogas
MI-GSO
MI-GSO Atlyginimai

MI-GSO atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $35,491 bendros metinės kompensacijos Programinės įrangos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $145,725 Verslo operacijų vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų MI-GSO. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/24/2025

Verslo operacijų vadovas
$146K
Duomenų analitikas
$70.4K
Valdymo konsultantas
$44.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Projektų vadovas
$60.3K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
$35.5K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą MI-GSO gauna Verslo operacijų vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $145,725. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija MI-GSO yra $60,328.

