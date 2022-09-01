Bendrovių katalogas
McGraw Hill
    At McGraw Hill, we empower the curious. Our market-leading innovations create a brighter future for learners, educators and institutions around the globe.Our vision: Unlock the full potential of each learner.Our mission: Accelerate learning through intuitive, engaging, efficient and effective experiences.We have a collective passion for learning and thrive on meeting the evolving needs of students, educators and institutions. We're committed to answering challenges and finding creative solutions. Each and every one of us is proud to play our part by inspiring the next generation of learners.Are you curious? Learn more at https://careers.mheducation.com/

    http://www.mheducation.com
    1888
    1,200
