Marquistech Atlyginimai

Marquistech atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $22,854 bendros metinės kompensacijos Programinės įrangos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $79,855 Techninės įrangos inžinierius aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Marquistech. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/20/2025

Techninės įrangos inžinierius
$79.9K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
$22.9K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$50.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

63 25
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Marquistech gauna Techninės įrangos inžinierius at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $79,855. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Marquistech yra $50,166.

