M&T Bank Atlyginimai

M&T Bank atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $50,250 bendros metinės kompensacijos Verslo plėtra žemiausiame taške iki $293,028 Techninių programų vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų M&T Bank. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/23/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Software Engineer I $104K
Software Engineer II $162K
Software Engineer III $155K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Pilno ciklo programinės įrangos inžinierius

Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT)
Median $98.2K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
Median $80K

Verslo analitikas
$64.7K
Verslo plėtra
$50.3K
Duomenų mokslo vadovas
$278K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$97.5K
Finansų analitikas
$75.4K
Produkto dizaineris
$98.3K
Produkto vadovas
$169K
Projektų vadovas
$106K
Personalo specialistas
$126K
Techninių programų vadovas
$293K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą M&T Bank gauna Techninių programų vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $293,028. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija M&T Bank yra $103,924.

