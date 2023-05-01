Bendrovių katalogas
Lynk
Lynk Atlyginimai

Lynk atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $14,666 bendros metinės kompensacijos Pardavimai žemiausiame taške iki $170,850 Programinės įrangos inžinierius aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Lynk. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/9/2025

$160K

Mechanikos inžinierius
$152K
Produkto vadovas
$23.4K
Pardavimai
$14.7K

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
$171K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Lynk gauna Programinės įrangos inžinierius at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $170,850. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Lynk yra $87,599.

