Lutron Electronics
Lutron Electronics Atlyginimai

Lutron Electronics atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $59,292 bendros metinės kompensacijos Pardavimai žemiausiame taške iki $130,650 Produkto dizaineris aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Lutron Electronics. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/9/2025

$160K

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $107K

Full-Stack programinės įrangos inžinierius

Verslo analitikas
$117K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$116K

Elektros inžinierius
$91.8K
Techninės įrangos inžinierius
$97.7K
Rinkodara
$59.7K
Mechanikos inžinierius
$112K
Produkto dizaineris
$131K
Pardavimai
$59.3K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Lutron Electronics gauna Produkto dizaineris at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $130,650. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Lutron Electronics yra $106,500.

