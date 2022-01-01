Bendrovių katalogas
lululemon
lululemon Atlyginimai

lululemon atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $39,800 bendros metinės kompensacijos Pardavimai žemiausiame taške iki $341,700 Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų lululemon. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/26/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

Duomenų inžinierius

Produkto vadovas
Median $108K
Projektų vadovas
Median $86.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Duomenų analitikas
Median $80.2K
Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $82.2K
Sprendimų architektas
Median $144K
Verslo analitikas
$89.6K
Duomenų mokslo vadovas
$180K
Finansų analitikas
$72K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT)
$80.3K
Rinkodara
$130K
Rinkodaros operacijos
$60.5K
Produkto dizaineris
$101K
Programų vadovas
$181K
Personalo specialistas
$66.5K
Pardavimai
$39.8K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$342K
Techninių programų vadovas
$151K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą lululemon gauna Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $341,700. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija lululemon yra $97,234.

Kiti ištekliai

