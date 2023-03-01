Directory delle Aziende
Leapwork
Leapwork Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Leapwork va da $77,028 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Programų inžinierius all'estremità inferiore a $134,712 per un Pardavimai all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Leapwork. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/12/2025

$160K

Produkto dizaineris
$77.5K
Produkto vadovas
$78K
Pardavimai
$135K

Programų inžinierius
$77K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Leapwork è Pardavimai at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $134,712. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Leapwork è di $77,748.

