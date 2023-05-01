Bendrovių katalogas
Lambda
Lambda Atlyginimai

Lambda atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $119,400 bendros metinės kompensacijos Rinkodaros operacijos žemiausiame taške iki $301,500 Pardavimai aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Lambda. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/19/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $270K
Rinkodara
$251K
Rinkodaros operacijos
$119K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

63 25
Produkto vadovas
$245K
Pardavimai
$302K
Sprendimų architektas
$231K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Lambda gauna Pardavimai at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $301,500. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Lambda yra $248,010.

