Bendrovių katalogas
kea
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę
Svarbiausi įžvalgos
  • Pasidalinkite kažkuo unikaliu apie kea, kas gali būti naudinga kitiems (pvz., pokalbio patarimai, komandų pasirinkimas, unikali kultūra ir pan.).
    • Apie

    Launched in 2018, kea is changing the way restaurants operate. We've built a SaaS voice product that takes calls on the behalf of the restaurant, helping customers place their orders without having to speak to someone in the store. This allows the restaurant to stop context-switching and focus on what they do best: making great food. We've raised $18m to date and we're building an amazing team to drive the world's restaurant commerce. We've experienced over 500% year-over-year revenue growth, and plan to continue that trend by providing even more value for our customers through our technology. There are tens of thousands of restaurants out there that need kea, and we're building for them.

    https://kea.ai
    Svetainė
    2018
    Įkūrimo metai
    60
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    $10M-$50M
    Numatomas pajamų
    Būstinė

    Gaukite patvirtintus atlyginimus į savo el. paštą

    Prenumeruokite patvirtintus pasiūlymus.El. paštu gausite išsamų kompensacijų detalių suskirstymą. Sužinoti daugiau

    Šis tinklalapis apsaugotas reCAPTCHA ir Google Privatumo politikos ir Paslaugų teikimo sąlygų taikymas.

    Rekomenduojami darbai

      Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų kea

    Susijusios bendrovės

    • Square
    • Dropbox
    • Coinbase
    • Facebook
    • Lyft
    • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

    Kiti ištekliai