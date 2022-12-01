Bendrovių katalogas
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory Atlyginimai

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $93,100 bendros metinės kompensacijos Finansų analitikas žemiausiame taške iki $177,885 Programų vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/26/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $136K

Mašininio mokymosi inžinierius

Pilno ciklo programinės įrangos inžinierius

Sistemų inžinierius

Mokslinių tyrimų specialistas

AI tyrinėtojas

Įterptųjų sistemų programinės įrangos inžinierius

Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $148K
Aviakosmoso inžinierius
Median $156K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Techninės įrangos inžinierius
Median $135K

Įterptosios aparatinės įrangos inžinierius

Mechanikos inžinierius
Median $150K
Elektros inžinierius
Median $135K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
Median $130K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT)
Median $115K
Produkto dizaineris
Median $140K
Projektų vadovas
Median $173K
Biomedicinos inžinierius
$99.7K
Verslo operacijų vadovas
$164K
Statybos inžinierius
$149K
Valdymo sistemų inžinierius
$129K
Duomenų analitikas
$130K
Finansų analitikas
$93.1K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$111K
Medžiagų inžinierius
$149K
Produkto vadovas
$154K
Programų vadovas
$178K
Personalo specialistas
$109K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$159K
Sprendimų architektas
$127K
Rizikos kapitalo investuotojas
$101K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory gauna Programų vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $177,885. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory yra $135,500.

