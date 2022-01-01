Bendrovių katalogas
Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation Atlyginimai

Joby Aviation atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $109,450 bendros metinės kompensacijos Personalo specialistas žemiausiame taške iki $308,450 Programų vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Joby Aviation. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/26/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $175K

Kokybės užtikrinimo (KU) programinės įrangos inžinierius

Mechanikos inžinierius
Median $175K
Techninės įrangos inžinierius
Median $155K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Aviakosmoso inžinierius
$298K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$220K
Elektros inžinierius
$127K
Rinkodara
$255K
Gydytojas
$131K
Produkto dizaineris
$199K
Programų vadovas
$308K
Personalo specialistas
$109K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
$109K
Techninių programų vadovas
$152K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Joby Aviation gauna Programų vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $308,450. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Joby Aviation yra $175,000.

Kiti ištekliai

