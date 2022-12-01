Directory delle Aziende
Investec
Investec Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Investec va da $21,164 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Investicijų bankininkas all'estremità inferiore a $158,746 per un Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Investec. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/13/2025

$160K

Duomenų analitikas
$72.4K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$92.4K
Investicijų bankininkas
$21.2K

Marketingas
$125K
Produkto dizaineris
$65.2K
Projektų vadovas
$42.2K
Programų inžinierius
$81K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$159K
Sprendimų architektas
$53.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Investec is Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $158,746. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Investec is $72,417.

