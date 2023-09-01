Bendrovių katalogas
Intellect Design Arena
Intellect Design Arena Atlyginimai

Intellect Design Arena atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $8,476 bendros metinės kompensacijos Techninis rašytojas žemiausiame taške iki $38,311 Duomenų mokslininkas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Intellect Design Arena. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/24/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $9.2K
Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $38.3K
Rinkodara
$20.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Produkto vadovas
$36.1K
Techninis rašytojas
$8.5K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Intellect Design Arena gauna Duomenų mokslininkas su metine bendra kompensacija $38,311. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Intellect Design Arena yra $20,422.

