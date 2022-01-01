Directory delle Aziende
Inmar
Inmar Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Inmar va da $79,600 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Žmogiškieji ištekliai all'estremità inferiore a $224,400 per un Marketingas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Inmar. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/19/2025

$160K

Programų inžinierius
Median $109K
Duomenų mokslo vadovas
$188K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$110K

Finansų analitikas
$86.7K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$79.6K
Marketingas
$224K
Produkto vadovas
$147K
Pardavimai
$124K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$159K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Inmar è Marketingas at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $224,400. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Inmar è di $124,375.

