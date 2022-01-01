Directory delle Aziende
Ingram Micro
Ingram Micro Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Ingram Micro va da $10,091 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Programų inžinierius all'estremità inferiore a $264,924 per un Sprendimų architektas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Ingram Micro. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/12/2025

$160K

Programų inžinierius
Median $10.1K
Produkto dizaineris
Median $168K

UX dizaineris

Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $83.9K

Verslo analitikas
$186K
Finansų analitikas
$127K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas
$146K
Marketingas
$101K
Produkto vadovas
$83.6K
Projektų vadovas
$119K
Pardavimai
$72.5K
Pardavimų inžinierius
$20.7K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$81K
Sprendimų architektas
$265K
Techninis programų vadovas
$176K
UX tyrėjas
$77.4K
Rizikos kapitalo investuotojas
$66.7K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Ingram Micro è Sprendimų architektas at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $264,924. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Ingram Micro è di $92,702.

Altre risorse