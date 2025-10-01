Bendrovių katalogas
Indeed Produkto vadovas Atlyginimai Greater Austin Area vietovėje

Produkto vadovas kompensacija in Greater Austin Area Indeed įmonėje svyruoja nuo $179K per year L2 lygiui iki $687K per year L6 lygiui. Vidutinė yearinė kompensacijos in Greater Austin Area paketo suma yra $348K. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą Indeed bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/1/2025

Vidutinis Atlyginimas pagal Lygis
Lygio pavadinimas
Iš viso
Bazinis
Akcijos
Premija
L2
Associate Product Manager
$179K
$125K
$34.7K
$19K
L3
Product Manager
$192K
$132K
$44.9K
$14.5K
L4
Senior Product Manager
$353K
$173K
$160K
$20.5K
L5
Director
$494K
$230K
$202K
$62.8K
Žiūrėti 2 daugiau lygių
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
Atlyginimų nerasta
Stažuočių atlyginimai

Teisių įgijimo grafikas

25%

METAI 1

25%

METAI 2

25%

METAI 3

25%

METAI 4

Akcijų tipas
RSU

Indeed kompanijoje RSUs taikomas 4 metų teisių įgijimo grafikas:

  • 25% teisės įgyjamos 1st-METAI (25.00% kas metus)

  • 25% teisės įgyjamos 2nd-METAI (6.25% kas ketvirtį)

  • 25% teisės įgyjamos 3rd-METAI (6.25% kas ketvirtį)

  • 25% teisės įgyjamos 4th-METAI (6.25% kas ketvirtį)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

METAI 1

33.3%

METAI 2

33.4%

METAI 3

Akcijų tipas
RSU

Indeed kompanijoje RSUs taikomas 3 metų teisių įgijimo grafikas:

  • 33.3% teisės įgyjamos 1st-METAI (33.30% kas metus)

  • 33.3% teisės įgyjamos 2nd-METAI (8.32% kas ketvirtį)

  • 33.4% teisės įgyjamos 3rd-METAI (8.35% kas ketvirtį)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



DUK

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Produkto vadovas ve společnosti Indeed in Greater Austin Area představuje roční celkovou odměnu $687,400. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Indeed pro pozici Produkto vadovas in Greater Austin Area je $350,000.

