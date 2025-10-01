Duomenų mokslininkas kompensacija in Greater Austin Area Indeed įmonėje svyruoja nuo $161K per year L1 lygiui iki $291K per year L3 lygiui. Vidutinė yearinė kompensacijos in Greater Austin Area paketo suma yra $241K. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą Indeed bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/1/2025
Lygio pavadinimas
Iš viso
Bazinis
Akcijos
Premija
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
$161K
$128K
$15.9K
$18K
L2
$174K
$140K
$20.7K
$13K
L2-II
$230K
$188K
$21.7K
$20K
Įmonė
Lygio pavadinimas
Darbo patirties metai
Bendras atlyginimas
25%
METAI 1
25%
METAI 2
25%
METAI 3
25%
METAI 4
Indeed kompanijoje RSUs taikomas 4 metų teisių įgijimo grafikas:
25% teisės įgyjamos 1st-METAI (25.00% kas metus)
25% teisės įgyjamos 2nd-METAI (6.25% kas ketvirtį)
25% teisės įgyjamos 3rd-METAI (6.25% kas ketvirtį)
25% teisės įgyjamos 4th-METAI (6.25% kas ketvirtį)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
METAI 1
33.3%
METAI 2
33.4%
METAI 3
Indeed kompanijoje RSUs taikomas 3 metų teisių įgijimo grafikas:
33.3% teisės įgyjamos 1st-METAI (33.30% kas metus)
33.3% teisės įgyjamos 2nd-METAI (8.32% kas ketvirtį)
33.4% teisės įgyjamos 3rd-METAI (8.35% kas ketvirtį)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.