Akcijų tipas

RSU

Indeed kompanijoje RSUs taikomas 4 metų teisių įgijimo grafikas:

25 % teisės įgyjamos 1st - METAI ( 25.00 % kas metus )

25 % teisės įgyjamos 2nd - METAI ( 6.25 % kas ketvirtį )

25 % teisės įgyjamos 3rd - METAI ( 6.25 % kas ketvirtį )

25 % teisės įgyjamos 4th - METAI ( 6.25 % kas ketvirtį )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.