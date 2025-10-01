Verslo analitikas kompensacija in Greater Austin Area Indeed įmonėje svyruoja nuo $84.6K per year L1 lygiui iki $209K per year L3 lygiui. Vidutinė yearinė kompensacijos in Greater Austin Area paketo suma yra $158K. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą Indeed bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/1/2025
Lygio pavadinimas
Iš viso
Bazinis
Akcijos
Premija
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
$84.6K
$79.4K
$2.2K
$3K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2-II
$150K
$116K
$16.8K
$17.6K
Įmonė
Lygio pavadinimas
Darbo patirties metai
Bendras atlyginimas
|Atlyginimų nerasta
25%
METAI 1
25%
METAI 2
25%
METAI 3
25%
METAI 4
Indeed kompanijoje RSUs taikomas 4 metų teisių įgijimo grafikas:
25% teisės įgyjamos 1st-METAI (25.00% kas metus)
25% teisės įgyjamos 2nd-METAI (6.25% kas ketvirtį)
25% teisės įgyjamos 3rd-METAI (6.25% kas ketvirtį)
25% teisės įgyjamos 4th-METAI (6.25% kas ketvirtį)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
METAI 1
33.3%
METAI 2
33.4%
METAI 3
Indeed kompanijoje RSUs taikomas 3 metų teisių įgijimo grafikas:
33.3% teisės įgyjamos 1st-METAI (33.30% kas metus)
33.3% teisės įgyjamos 2nd-METAI (8.32% kas ketvirtį)
33.4% teisės įgyjamos 3rd-METAI (8.35% kas ketvirtį)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.