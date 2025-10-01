Bendrovių katalogas
Indeed Verslo operacijos Atlyginimai New York City Area vietovėje

Vidutinė Verslo operacijos kompensacijos in New York City Area paketo suma Indeed įmonėje yra $143K per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą Indeed bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/1/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
Indeed
Senior Strategist, Client Strategy & Insights
New York, NY
Iš viso per metus
$143K
Lygis
-
Bazinis
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$12K
Priedas
$16K
Metai įmonėje
3 Metai
Patirties metai
7 Metai
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai Indeed?

$160K

Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
Atlyginimų nerasta
Teisių įgijimo grafikas

25%

METAI 1

25%

METAI 2

25%

METAI 3

25%

METAI 4

Akcijų tipas
RSU

Indeed kompanijoje RSUs taikomas 4 metų teisių įgijimo grafikas:

  • 25% teisės įgyjamos 1st-METAI (25.00% kas metus)

  • 25% teisės įgyjamos 2nd-METAI (6.25% kas ketvirtį)

  • 25% teisės įgyjamos 3rd-METAI (6.25% kas ketvirtį)

  • 25% teisės įgyjamos 4th-METAI (6.25% kas ketvirtį)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

METAI 1

33.3%

METAI 2

33.4%

METAI 3

Akcijų tipas
RSU

Indeed kompanijoje RSUs taikomas 3 metų teisių įgijimo grafikas:

  • 33.3% teisės įgyjamos 1st-METAI (33.30% kas metus)

  • 33.3% teisės įgyjamos 2nd-METAI (8.32% kas ketvirtį)

  • 33.4% teisės įgyjamos 3rd-METAI (8.35% kas ketvirtį)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Verslo operacijos pozicijai Indeed in New York City Area siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją $228,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Indeed Verslo operacijos pozicijai in New York City Area yra $140,000.

