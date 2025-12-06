Bendrovių katalogas
IMC
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Atlyginimai
  • Programinės įrangos inžinierius

  • Visi Programinės įrangos inžinierius atlyginimai

IMC Programinės įrangos inžinierius Atlyginimai

Programinės įrangos inžinierius kompensacija in Netherlands IMC įmonėje svyruoja nuo €146K per year L1 lygiui iki €160K per year L4 lygiui. Vidutinė yearinė kompensacijos in Netherlands paketo suma yra €160K. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą IMC bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/6/2025

Vidutinis Atlyginimas pagal Lygis
Pridėti atlyginimąPalyginti lygius
Lygio pavadinimas
Iš viso
Bazinis
Akcijos
Premija
L1
(Pradedančiojo lygis)
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
Žiūrėti 1 daugiau lygių
Pridėti atlyginimąPalyginti lygius
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
PridėtiPridėti atlyg.Pridėti atlyginimą

Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
Atlyginimų nerasta
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksportuoti duomenisPeržiūrėti laisvas darbo vietas
Stažuočių atlyginimai

Prisidėti
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai IMC?

Gaukite patvirtintus atlyginimus į savo el. paštą

Prenumeruokite patvirtintus Programinės įrangos inžinierius pasiūlymus.El. paštu gausite išsamų kompensacijų detalių suskirstymą. Sužinoti daugiau

Šis tinklalapis apsaugotas reCAPTCHA ir Google Privatumo politikos ir Paslaugų teikimo sąlygų taikymas.

DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Programinės įrangos inžinierius pozicijai IMC in Netherlands siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją €201,089. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija IMC Programinės įrangos inžinierius pozicijai in Netherlands yra €152,749.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų IMC

Susijusios bendrovės

  • Jump Trading
  • Quantlab
  • American Century Investments
  • Liquidnet
  • Bain Capital
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/imc/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.