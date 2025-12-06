Programinės įrangos inžinierius kompensacija in Netherlands IMC įmonėje svyruoja nuo €146K per year L1 lygiui iki €160K per year L4 lygiui. Vidutinė yearinė kompensacijos in Netherlands paketo suma yra €160K. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą IMC bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/6/2025
Lygio pavadinimas
Iš viso
Bazinis
Akcijos
Premija
L1
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
Įmonė
Lygio pavadinimas
Darbo patirties metai
Bendras atlyginimas
|Atlyginimų nerasta
