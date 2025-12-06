Bendrovių katalogas
IHS Markit Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas Atlyginimai

Vidutinė Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas kompensacijos in United States paketo suma IHS Markit įmonėje yra $235K per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą IHS Markit bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/6/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
IHS Markit
Software Engineering Principal
New York, NY
Iš viso per metus
$235K
Lygis
L7
Bazinis
$185K
Stock (/yr)
$35K
Priedas
$15K
Metai įmonėje
18 Metai
Patirties metai
25 Metai
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai IHS Markit?
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
Atlyginimų nerasta
Prisidėti

DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas pozicijai IHS Markit in United States siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją $295,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija IHS Markit Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas pozicijai in United States yra $208,000.

Kiti ištekliai

