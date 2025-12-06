Programinės įrangos inžinierius kompensacija in United States IHS Markit įmonėje svyruoja nuo $99.2K per year Software Engineer lygiui iki $136K per year Senior Software Engineer lygiui. Vidutinė yearinė kompensacijos in United States paketo suma yra $135K. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą IHS Markit bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/6/2025
Lygio pavadinimas
Iš viso
Bazinis
Akcijos
Premija
Associate Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Įmonė
Lygio pavadinimas
Darbo patirties metai
Bendras atlyginimas
|Atlyginimų nerasta
