IHS Markit
IHS Markit Produkto vadovas Atlyginimai

Vidutinė Produkto vadovas kompensacijos in Canada paketo suma IHS Markit įmonėje yra SGD 135K per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą IHS Markit bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/6/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
IHS Markit
Associate Director
hidden
Iš viso per metus
$105K
Lygis
hidden
Bazinis
$90.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Priedas
$14.5K
Metai įmonėje
2-4 Metai
Patirties metai
5-10 Metai
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai IHS Markit?
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Produkto vadovas pozicijai IHS Markit in Canada siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją SGD 220,423. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija IHS Markit Produkto vadovas pozicijai in Canada yra SGD 135,433.

