Vidutinė Produkto dizaineris kompensacijos in United States paketo suma Human Interest įmonėje yra $170K per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą Human Interest bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/7/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
Human Interest
Product Designer
San Francisco, CA
Iš viso per metus
$170K
Lygis
L4
Bazinis
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Priedas
$0
Metai įmonėje
3 Metai
Patirties metai
5 Metai
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai Human Interest?
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
Teisių įgijimo grafikas

25%

METAI 1

25%

METAI 2

25%

METAI 3

25%

METAI 4

Human Interest kompanijoje Akcijų/kapitalo dotacijos taikomas 4 metų teisių įgijimo grafikas:

  • 25% teisės įgyjamos 1st-METAI (25.00% kas metus)

  • 25% teisės įgyjamos 2nd-METAI (2.08% kas mėnesį)

  • 25% teisės įgyjamos 3rd-METAI (2.08% kas mėnesį)

  • 25% teisės įgyjamos 4th-METAI (2.08% kas mėnesį)



DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Produkto dizaineris pozicijai Human Interest in United States siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją $170,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Human Interest Produkto dizaineris pozicijai in United States yra $170,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/human-interest/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.