Vidutinė Produkto dizaineris kompensacijos in United States paketo suma Human Interest įmonėje yra $170K per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą Human Interest bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/7/2025
Įmonė
Lygio pavadinimas
Darbo patirties metai
Bendras atlyginimas
25%
METAI 1
25%
METAI 2
25%
METAI 3
25%
METAI 4
Human Interest kompanijoje Akcijų/kapitalo dotacijos taikomas 4 metų teisių įgijimo grafikas:
25% teisės įgyjamos 1st-METAI (25.00% kas metus)
25% teisės įgyjamos 2nd-METAI (2.08% kas mėnesį)
25% teisės įgyjamos 3rd-METAI (2.08% kas mėnesį)
25% teisės įgyjamos 4th-METAI (2.08% kas mėnesį)
