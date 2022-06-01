Bendrovių katalogas
HomeLight
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę
Svarbiausi įžvalgos
  • Pasidalinkite kažkuo unikaliu apie HomeLight, kas gali būti naudinga kitiems (pvz., pokalbio patarimai, komandų pasirinkimas, unikali kultūra ir pan.).
    • Apie

    Hi, we’re HomeLight. We’re building the future of real estate — today. HomeLight is the essential technology platform used by hundreds of thousands of homebuyers and sellers to partner with top real estate agents and win at any step of the real estate journey — whether that’s finding a top agent, securing a competitive mortgage, or ensuring on-time, easy close. Every year, we facilitate billions of dollars of real estate on our platform. HomeLight empowers people to achieve better outcomes during one of life’s most important events: buying or selling their home. Our vision is a world where every real estate transaction is simple, certain, and satisfying.

    http://homelight.com
    Svetainė
    2012
    Įkūrimo metai
    640
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    $50M-$100M
    Numatomas pajamų
    Būstinė

    Gaukite patvirtintus atlyginimus į savo el. paštą

    Prenumeruokite patvirtintus pasiūlymus.El. paštu gausite išsamų kompensacijų detalių suskirstymą. Sužinoti daugiau

    Šis tinklalapis apsaugotas reCAPTCHA ir Google Privatumo politikos ir Paslaugų teikimo sąlygų taikymas.

    Rekomenduojami darbai

      Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų HomeLight

    Susijusios bendrovės

    • Rhino
    • Move
    • Zumper
    • StockX
    • HouseCanary
    • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

    Kiti ištekliai