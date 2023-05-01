Bendrovių katalogas
HHA eXchange
Svarbiausi įžvalgos
    • Apie

    HHAeXchange provides homecare management software for Medicaid LTSS population. They help payers and providers achieve operational efficiency, increase compliance, and improve patient outcomes. Their acquisition of Annkissam allows them to deliver the most complete, end-to-end homecare management solution in the market. They act as the single source of truth in connecting providers, payers, and members through their intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, and visibility.

    https://hhaexchange.com
    Svetainė
    2008
    Įkūrimo metai
    751
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    $100M-$250M
    Numatomas pajamų
    Būstinė

    Kiti ištekliai