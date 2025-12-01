Bendrovių katalogas
Harvard University
  • Atlyginimai
  • Graduate Student

  • Visi Graduate Student atlyginimai

Harvard University Graduate Student Atlyginimai

Vidutinė Graduate Student kompensacijos in United States paketo suma Harvard University įmonėje yra $45K per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą Harvard University bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/1/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
Harvard University
Graduate Student
Boston
Iš viso per metus
$45K
Lygis
-
Bazinis
$45K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Priedas
$0
Metai įmonėje
7 Metai
Patirties metai
7 Metai
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai Harvard University?
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
Atlyginimų nerasta
Prisidėti

DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Graduate Student pozicijai Harvard University in United States siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją $50,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Harvard University Graduate Student pozicijai in United States yra $45,000.

Kiti ištekliai

