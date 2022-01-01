Bendrovių katalogas
Gradle
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę

Gradle Atlyginimai

Gradle atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $100,500 bendros metinės kompensacijos Personalo specialistas žemiausiame taške iki $177,110 Pardavimai aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Gradle. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/19/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $162K
Personalo specialistas
$101K
Pardavimai
$177K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

63 25
63 25
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Gradle gauna Pardavimai at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $177,110. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Gradle yra $161,500.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Gradle

Susijusios bendrovės

  • CoreLogic
  • Enthought
  • Intrado
  • Infor
  • CentralSquare Technologies
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai