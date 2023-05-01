Bendrovių katalogas
Gorilla Technology Group
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę

Gorilla Technology Group Atlyginimai

Gorilla Technology Group atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $25,046 bendros metinės kompensacijos Programinės įrangos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $58,854 Duomenų mokslininkas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Gorilla Technology Group. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $25K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$58.9K
Produkto vadovas
$33.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
66 29
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Gorilla Technology Group gauna Duomenų mokslininkas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $58,854. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Gorilla Technology Group yra $33,714.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Gorilla Technology Group

Susijusios bendrovės

  • Stripe
  • LinkedIn
  • Flipkart
  • Databricks
  • Microsoft
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gorilla-technology-group/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.