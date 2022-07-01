Bendrovių katalogas
Gorgias
Gorgias Atlyginimai

Gorgias atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $92,063 bendros metinės kompensacijos Klientų sėkmė žemiausiame taške iki $199,000 Rinkodara aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Gorgias. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $115K
Štabo vadovas
$197K
Klientų sėkmė
$92.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
Rinkodara
$199K
Partnerių vadovas
$132K
Produkto dizaineris
$135K
Produkto vadovas
$113K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$128K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Gorgias gauna Rinkodara at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $199,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Gorgias yra $130,072.

Kiti ištekliai

