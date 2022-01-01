Bendrovių katalogas
GlobalLogic
GlobalLogic Atlyginimai

GlobalLogic atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $1,516 bendros metinės kompensacijos Rizikos kapitalo investuotojas žemiausiame taške iki $240,000 Sprendimų architektas aukščiausiame taške.

$160K

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Software Engineer $31.4K
Senior Software Engineer $52.9K
Associate Consultant $43.8K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Full-Stack programinės įrangos inžinierius

Kokybės užtikrinimo (QA) programinės įrangos inžinierius

Sprendimų architektas
Median $240K

Duomenų architektas

Produkto vadovas
Median $132K

Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
Median $177K
Buhalteris
$166K
Verslo analitikas
$22.3K
Klientų aptarnavimas
$36.7K
Klientų aptarnavimo operacijos
$74.5K
Duomenų analitikas
$22.5K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$111K
Finansų analitikas
$167K
Techninės įrangos inžinierius
$27.9K
Valdymo konsultantas
$30K
Produkto dizaineris
$69.5K
Projektų vadovas
$194K
Personalo specialistas
$98K
Pardavimai
$214K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
$74.5K
Techninių programų vadovas
$124K
UX tyrinėtojas
$95.5K
Rizikos kapitalo investuotojas
$1.5K
Didžiausią atlyginimą GlobalLogic gauna Sprendimų architektas su metine bendra kompensacija $240,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija GlobalLogic yra $74,511.

