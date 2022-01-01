Bendrovių katalogas
Glassdoor
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę

Glassdoor Atlyginimai

Glassdoor atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $11,551 bendros metinės kompensacijos Pardavimai žemiausiame taške iki $342,705 Rinkodaros operacijos aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Glassdoor. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 9/1/2025

$160K

Gaukite užmokestį, o ne pažadus

Derėjomės dėl tūkstančių pasiūlymų ir nuolat pasiekiame 30 tūkst. dolerių+ (kartais 300 tūkst. dolerių+) padidėjimą. Derėkitės dėl savo atlyginimo arba savo gyvenimo aprašymą peržiūrėtą tikrų ekspertų – kasdien šį darbą dirbančių darbdavių atstovų.

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Associate Software Engineer $151K
Software Engineer $176K
Senior Software Engineer $224K
Lead Software Engineer $260K

Full-Stack programinės įrangos inžinierius

Produkto vadovas
Median $192K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
Manager $333K
Senior Manager $311K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $190K
Produkto dizaineris
Median $153K
UX tyrinėtojas
Median $254K
Verslo operacijų vadovas
$205K
Klientų sėkmė
$122K
Duomenų analitikas
$129K
Duomenų mokslo vadovas
$250K
Rinkodaros operacijos
$343K
Programų vadovas
$279K
Projektų vadovas
$110K
Pardavimai
$11.6K
Techninių programų vadovas
$139K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Glassdoor gauna Rinkodaros operacijos at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $342,705. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Glassdoor yra $192,000.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Glassdoor

Susijusios bendrovės

  • Udacity
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Indeed
  • Collective Health
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai