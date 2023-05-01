Bendrovių katalogas
Genesee & Wyoming
    • Apie

    Genesee & Wyoming Inc. is a global company that owns and leases freight railroads. It operates in North America, Australia, the UK, Europe, and other countries. The company transports various commodities and owns or leases 120 freight railroads with approximately 16,100 miles of track. It also operates deep sea maritime containers and provides bulk haulage, rail services at ports, rail-ferry services, transload services, and contract coal loading. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Darien, Connecticut.

    gwrr.com
    Svetainė
    1899
    Įkūrimo metai
    8,000
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    $1B-$10B
    Numatomas pajamų
    Būstinė

