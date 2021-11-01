Bendrovių katalogas
Gazprom
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę

Gazprom Atlyginimai

Gazprom atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $13,028 bendros metinės kompensacijos Klientų sėkmė žemiausiame taške iki $86,918 Automatikos inžinierius aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Gazprom. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/21/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $30.4K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Full-Stack programinės įrangos inžinierius

Kokybės užtikrinimo (QA) programinės įrangos inžinierius

DevOps inžinierius

Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $23.9K
Duomenų analitikas
Median $37.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

63 25
63 25
Produkto dizaineris
Median $27.8K
Produkto vadovas
Median $37K
Projektų vadovas
Median $31.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $24.6K
Verslo analitikas
$49.5K
Automatikos inžinierius
$86.9K
Reklamos tekstų rašytojas
$19.2K
Klientų sėkmė
$13K
Finansų analitikas
Median $60K
Geologijos inžinierius
$37.1K
Grafikos dizaineris
$37.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$48.2K
Investicijų banko specialistas
$61.2K
Valdymo konsultantas
$20.9K
Rinkodara
$50.5K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$60.4K
Sprendimų architektas
$63.1K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Gazprom gauna Automatikos inžinierius at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $86,918. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Gazprom yra $37,254.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Gazprom

Susijusios bendrovės

  • Google
  • DoorDash
  • Tesla
  • Intuit
  • Netflix
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai