Garmin
Garmin Programinės įrangos inžinierius Atlyginimai

Programinės įrangos inžinierius kompensacija in United States Garmin įmonėje svyruoja nuo $91.9K per year Software Engineer I lygiui iki $209K per year Staff Software Engineer lygiui. Vidutinė yearinė kompensacijos in United States paketo suma yra $95.3K. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą Garmin bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/5/2025

Vidutinis Atlyginimas pagal Lygis
Lygio pavadinimas
Iš viso
Bazinis
Akcijos
Premija
Software Engineer I
(Pradedančiojo lygis)
$91.9K
$89.7K
$257
$1.9K
Software Engineer II
$101K
$101K
$0
$25
Senior Software Engineer
$134K
$128K
$6.3K
$25
Technical Lead Software Engineer
$154K
$147K
$6.9K
$0
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
Atlyginimų nerasta
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai Garmin?

Įtraukti pareigybių pavadinimai

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Pilno ciklo programinės įrangos inžinierius

Tinklų inžinierius

Sistemų inžinierius

DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Programinės įrangos inžinierius pozicijai Garmin in United States siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją $208,930. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Garmin Programinės įrangos inžinierius pozicijai in United States yra $92,500.

Kiti ištekliai

