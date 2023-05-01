Bendrovių katalogas
Gannett Fleming
Svarbiausi įžvalgos
    Apie

    Gannett Fleming is a global infrastructure firm that offers planning, design, technology, and construction management services for various markets and disciplines. With over 2,500 highly qualified individuals across 60 offices worldwide, they specialize in transportation, environmental, water, power, and facility-related projects. Founded in 1915, they prioritize sustainability and innovation in their projects and internal activities. Gannett Fleming is consistently ranked among the nation's most prestigious engineering firms and is committed to making their clients successful.

    http://www.gannettfleming.com
    Svetainė
    1915
    Įkūrimo metai
    3,001
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    $1B-$10B
    Numatomas pajamų
    Būstinė

    Kiti ištekliai