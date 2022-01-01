Directory delle Aziende
FTI Consulting
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

FTI Consulting Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di FTI Consulting va da $87,435 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Buhalteris all'estremità inferiore a $362,500 per un Vadybos konsultantas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di FTI Consulting. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/15/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Vadybos konsultantas
L1 $96.3K
L2 $135K
L3 $190K
L4 $231K
L5 $363K
Buhalteris
$87.4K
Verslo analitikas
$189K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
Duomenų analitikas
$101K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$90.5K
Marketingas
$153K
Programų inžinierius
$96K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in FTI Consulting è Vadybos konsultantas at the L5 level con una compensazione totale annuale di $362,500. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in FTI Consulting è di $135,188.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per FTI Consulting

Aziende correlate

  • HPE
  • BlackRock
  • Illumina
  • Cornerstone OnDemand
  • Danaher
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse