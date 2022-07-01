Bendrovių katalogas
Foxtrot
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę

Foxtrot Atlyginimai

Foxtrot atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $125,000 bendros metinės kompensacijos Programinės įrangos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $201,000 Verslo operacijos aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Foxtrot. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 9/4/2025

$160K

Gaukite užmokestį, o ne pažadus

Derėjomės dėl tūkstančių pasiūlymų ir nuolat pasiekiame 30 tūkst. dolerių+ (kartais 300 tūkst. dolerių+) padidėjimą. Derėkitės dėl savo atlyginimo arba savo gyvenimo aprašymą peržiūrėtą tikrų ekspertų – kasdien šį darbą dirbančių darbdavių atstovų.

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $125K
Verslo operacijos
$201K
Produkto vadovas
$143K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

The highest paying role reported at Foxtrot is Verslo operacijos at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Foxtrot is $142,710.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Foxtrot

Susijusios bendrovės

  • Flipkart
  • Netflix
  • Apple
  • Airbnb
  • Intuit
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai