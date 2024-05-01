Bendrovių katalogas
Florida Blue Atlyginimai

Florida Blue atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $66,500 bendros metinės kompensacijos Verslo analitikas žemiausiame taške iki $151,900 Cybersecurity Analyst aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Florida Blue. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/18/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $115K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Verslo analitikas
Median $66.5K
Aktuaras
$121K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
Duomenų analitikas
$106K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$111K
Information Technologist (IT)
$67.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$152K
Sprendimų architektas
$131K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Florida Blue gauna Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $151,900. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Florida Blue yra $112,775.

