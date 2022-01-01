Bendrovių katalogas
Fast Enterprises Atlyginimai

Fast Enterprises atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $66,300 bendros metinės kompensacijos Produkto dizaineris žemiausiame taške iki $159,200 Produkto vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Fast Enterprises. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/9/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
L1 $99.6K
L2 $137K
L3 $127K

Full-Stack programinės įrangos inžinierius

Gamybos programinės įrangos inžinierius

Valdymo konsultantas
Median $130K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
Median $135K

Sprendimų architektas
Median $95K
Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $116K
Information Technologist (IT)
$108K
Produkto dizaineris
$66.3K
Produkto vadovas
$159K
Projektų vadovas
$147K
Techninių programų vadovas
$159K
Techninis rašytojas
$90.9K
Didžiausią atlyginimą Fast Enterprises gauna Produkto vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $159,200. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Fast Enterprises yra $127,000.

