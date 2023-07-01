Bendrovių katalogas
Eyenovia
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę
Svarbiausi įžvalgos
  • Pasidalinkite kažkuo unikaliu apie Eyenovia, kas gali būti naudinga kitiems (pvz., pokalbio patarimai, komandų pasirinkimas, unikali kultūra ir pan.).
    • Apie

    Eyenovia is a clinical stage ophthalmic company that develops therapeutics using its microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing targeted ocular delivery systems for patients with myopia, near vision impairment, and for eye exams. The company's product candidates are in Phase III clinical development programs and it has license agreements with Bausch Health and Arctic Vision for commercialization in various countries. Eyenovia was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York.

    https://eyenovia.com
    Svetainė
    2014
    Įkūrimo metai
    43
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    $10M-$50M
    Numatomas pajamų
    Būstinė

    Gaukite patvirtintus atlyginimus į savo el. paštą

    Prenumeruokite patvirtintus pasiūlymus.El. paštu gausite išsamų kompensacijų detalių suskirstymą. Sužinoti daugiau

    Šis tinklalapis apsaugotas reCAPTCHA ir Google Privatumo politikos ir Paslaugų teikimo sąlygų taikymas.

    Rekomenduojami darbai

      Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Eyenovia

    Susijusios bendrovės

    • DoorDash
    • Flipkart
    • Coinbase
    • Facebook
    • Spotify
    • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

    Kiti ištekliai